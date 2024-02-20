Germany encounters biggest real estate catastrophe in 15 years

(MENAFN) German banks, including Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB), are navigating what has been termed the "greatest real estate crisis" in 15 years, as commercial property values in the country experience their most significant decline since the global financial crisis. PBB, a German bank specializing in commercial real estate, reported a substantial increase in provisions for its loan portfolio in response to the persistent weakness of real estate markets. The bank set aside EUR215 million (USD231.7 million) for bad loans in the fourth quarter, emphasizing that despite this move, PBB remains profitable thanks to its financial strength amid the challenging real estate climate.



The announcement led to a more than 3 percent drop in PBB's shares on Friday, contributing to a 27 percent decline so far this year and a 40 percent decrease in the past six months. The bank sought to reassure investors by highlighting its substantial cash reserves and highly liquid assets, indicating its ability to operate for six months without requiring new funding from investors.



The concerns surrounding the health of bank balance sheets have intensified, particularly after Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest lender, revealed last week that it had allocated EUR123 million during the fourth quarter of the previous year to absorb potential defaults on its United States commercial real estate loans. This figure represents a more than fourfold increase compared to the amount set aside during the same period in 2022.



The growing unease within the German banking sector reflects broader challenges in the real estate market, with commercial property values experiencing a notable decline. As banks grapple with the impact of these market dynamics, investors and industry experts closely monitor the situation, considering potential ramifications for the broader financial landscape in Germany and beyond. The proactive measures taken by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank underscore the seriousness of the challenges faced by financial institutions and the need for strategic approaches to navigate the complexities of the current real estate crisis.



