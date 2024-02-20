Biden`s ancestor court-martialed for attacking fellow fighter with knife

(MENAFN) Recently discovered government documents have shed light on a historical chapter involving the ancestor of United States President Joe Biden. According to records from the United States National Archives, Biden's paternal great-great grandfather, Moses Johnson Robinette, was court-martialed during the Civil War for stabbing a fellow Union Army employee. President Abraham Lincoln issued a pardon in September 1864, allowing Robinette, who served as a veterinary surgeon caring for horses and mules, to be released from prison and return home to his farm in Maryland.



The incident occurred in March 1864 at a Union Army camp in Virginia, where a dispute ensued after a brigade wagon master objected to a comment made by Biden's ancestor to a female cook. The altercation led to Robinette slashing the wagon master, John Alexander, with a knife.



Subsequently, Robinette was convicted on multiple charges and sentenced to two years of hard labor. Despite his claims of self-defense during the trial, the jury did not find him convincing.

Upon beginning his prison sentence near Key West, Florida, Robinette's case attracted the support of three Union Army officers who penned an appeal for clemency. They argued that the surgeon had defended himself against a bigger and stronger man in the heat of the moment.



Additionally, they emphasized Robinette's loyalty to the Union cause and his opposition to those seeking to undermine the government. The appeal urged consideration for Robinette's motherless daughters and sons awaiting his return home.



The recently unearthed documents provide a glimpse into the complexities of personal histories during the Civil War era, revealing the interplay of loyalty, justice, and the human aspects of those who lived through the tumultuous period. Biden's connection to this historical event adds a layer of depth to the understanding of his familial roots and the challenges faced by individuals in times of conflict.



