PM Modi In Jammu, Inaugurates Multiple Projects Worth Rs 32,000 Cr

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Feb 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Tuesday to begin his daylong visit to J&K. He launched multiple development projects worth over Rs 32,000 crore and also distributed appointment letters to 1,748 youths.
A special aircraft carrying the Prime Minister landed at the technical area of Jammu airport around 11.40 a.m.
J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, DGP R.R. Swain and other senior officers received the Prime Minister at the airport.
A VVIP cavalcade carrying the Prime Minister drove to the Maulana Azad Stadium in the city where the official programmes and address to the public rally by him will take place.
L-G Sinha felicitated the PM at the stadium. The Prime Minister then launched multiple development projects for education, railways, aviation, and road sectors.
PM Modi distributed appointment letters to 1,748 J&K government recruits. Two of these were given the letters personally by the PM in the stadium. The two are -- Saima Bashir from Kashmir's Budgam district as Sub-Inspector in J&K Police, and Saurav Sharma from Jammu's Samba as junior engineer.
The PM will fly back to Delhi in the afternoon.
