COOPER Design Build Donates New School Sign At Errol Hassell Elementary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COOPER Design Build enhances the visual identity of Errol Hassell Elementary by donating a brand-new school sign.

BEAVERTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- COOPER Design Build, a prominent design-build company based in Beaverton, has demonstrated its commitment to the community by donating and installing a new sign for Errol Hassell Elementary. The initiative was spearheaded by Josh Glover, General Manager at COOPER Design Build, who noticed the deterioration of the school's previous sign during a volunteer event.The previous sign, which had stood for over 25 years, was showing signs of decay due to exposure to the elements. Recognizing the need for a durable and aesthetically pleasing replacement, Mr. Glover took charge of the project.The new sign, fabricated by Black Label Metal, is made of lightweight and weather-resistant aluminum. The sign was cut using an in-house water jet system, and powder coated to ensure durability and resistance to chipping. This upgrade guarantees a long-lasting and visually appealing landmark for Errol Hassell Elementary.Josh Glover, General Manager at COOPER Design Build and project lead, shared his motivation for initiating the project, saying, "I have two kids at the school, and while volunteering at last year's school carnival, I noticed the old sign was rotting and in pretty bad shape. The sign holds sentimental value for students and is a backdrop for important moments. I knew we needed to provide a sign that the school, and students, could be proud of."Paul Marietta, Principal of Errol Hassell Elementary, expressed his enthusiasm for the new sign, stating, "Love it. It brings in elementary/early childhood excitement by using the school mascot with a clear and easy-to-read designation of what this building is!"Kevin Lawrence, Owner of Black Label Metal, emphasized the significance of community support, stating, "This is my hometown, I was born and raised here. As a member of this community, I want to offer support to keep it strong, so I'm happy to give back wherever we can."About: Established in 1991, COOPER Design Build has been at the forefront of design-build innovation in Portland and the region, consistently delivering custom projects that redefine living spaces. With a sterling reputation acknowledged by both the Better Business Bureau and the Oregon & Washington Contractors Boards, the company stands as a trusted pillar in the construction industry, specializing in whole home transformations, kitchen and bathroom designs, outdoor spaces, and seamless home additions.Visit:

Nicole Baker

COOPER Design Build

+1 503-282-0545

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Other