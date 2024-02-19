EDA And DP World Collaborate To Preserve UAE's Marine Ecosystem With Successful Dive Clean-Up To Remove Ocean Waste

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The Emirates Diving Association (EDA) and DP World, in cooperation with the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) have joined forces to conduct a highly successful dive clean-up initiative at the Umm Suqueim 1 in Jumeirah 3 Marinas. The partnership underscores their shared commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable practices in the UAE.

At the event, a team of dedicated divers from EDA and the Dubai Voluntary Diving Team (DVDT) gathered at the harbour for a day of intensive clean-up efforts beneath the surface of the water with the support of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), the harbour's operators. Equipped with scuba gear and motivated by a common goal, the volunteers set out to rid the marina of marine debris and waste.

Commenting on the initiative, Juma Khalifa Bin Thalith, Chairman at the Emirates Diving Association said,“We are delighted to be in a partnership with DP World for these important initiatives. Together, we have made a tangible contribution to preserving the marine ecosystem of the Dubai's coastal areas. The collaborative effort between EDA and DP World exemplifies the power of partnership in addressing pressing environmental issues. By combining our expertise and resources, we were able to achieve significant results in cleaning up the underwater environment of the harbour.”

The clean-up forms part of a wider partnership between DP World and the Emirates Diving Association, which will see the two entities collaborate on a number of ocean conservation initiatives and educational activities throughout the year.

Nabil Qayed, Executive Vice President – Corporate Support at DP World GCC expressed his satisfaction with the outcome of the clean-up, stating,“At DP World, we are actively committed to protecting our oceans and marine life. Through partnerships like this one with the Emirates Diving Association, we can make a meaningful impact in safeguarding the environment for future generations. Looking ahead, we remain committed to our shared goal of environmental sustainability, with plans for future collaborative initiatives to further enhance marine protection efforts in Dubai and beyond. By working together and engaging the community, we can create a lasting impact on the health and vitality of our oceans.”

In total, the EDA and DVDT dive teams removed an impressive 604kg of waste from the harbour. Amongst all the waste collected, the most common items collected included plastic and glass bottles, beverage cans, and fishing ropes and lines.

Once the waste was collected, it was counted, with the data submitted to the Ocean Conservancy and to the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation to contribute towards the monitoring of marine waste at a national and global level.