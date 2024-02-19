Quark 2024: BITS Goa To Host Spectacular Tech Extravaganza

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Vasco, India, 19th February 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , In a dazzling display of technological prowess and innovation, Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Goa campus, is set to play host to Quark 2024, an annual tech fest that will leave attendees in awe of the cutting-edge advancements to be showcased.

Quark, renowned for its ability to push the boundaries of technology, will bring together brilliant minds, industry experts, and technology enthusiasts from across the nation.

The theme for this year's event“Synaptic Synthscape”, will set the stage for exploration and discovery in the realms of science and technology.

The upcoming three-day extravaganza, scheduled from 16th to 18th Feb 2024, will feature a diverse array of events, workshops, and competitions that will cater to the

varied interests of the participants. From coding challenges that will test the mettle of the best programmers to robotics competitions that will showcase the capabilities of autonomous machines, Quark 2024 will have it all.

The workshops to be conducted during Quark 2024 will be a melting pot of ideas and learning experiences. Participants will have the opportunity to delve into the latest

developments in fields such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cybersecurity. The hands-on approach of these workshops will allow attendees to gain practical knowledge and skills that are highly relevant in today's tech-driven world.

The startup showcase at Quark will provide a platform for budding entrepreneurs to pitch their innovative ideas to a panel of industry experts. The entrepreneurial spirit is expected to be palpable as participants demonstrate their projects, ranging from

sustainable tech solutions to groundbreaking medical innovations.

The cultural night, a much-anticipated segment of Quark, will also add a vibrant and

entertaining touch to the event. Attendees will enjoy performances by talented artists and witness the fusion of technology and art in captivating light and sound shows 2024 will also emphasize the importance of social responsibility in the tech world. The“Tech for Good” initiative will feature projects that aim to address pressing societal issues, demonstrating how technology can be a force for positive change.

As the curtains fall on Quark 2024, participants will leave with a sense of accomplishment, new skills, and a network of like-minded individuals. The event will not only celebrate the present achievements in technology but will also serve as a glimpse

into the exciting future that lies ahead.

Quark 2024 at BITS Goa will be a testament to the institute's commitment to fostering innovation and providing a platform for the next generation of tech leaders. The success of the event will be a clear indication that the future is bright for those who dare to

dream and innovate in the ever-evolving landscape of technology.

Get ready to experience the ultimate fusion of talent and energy at BITS Goa's Tech Fest Quark! Brace yourselves for an unforgettable night as three musical powerhouses, Salim-Sulaiman, Arpit Bala, and Progressive Brothers, grace the stage with their electrifying performances. From the soul-stirring melodies of Salim-Sulaiman to the infectious beats of Arpit Bala and the dynamic sounds of Progressive Brothers, this lineup promises to take your breath away and leave you craving for more. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to witness the magic of music come alive like never before!

Register now at :