(MENAFN) Renowned entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, appears to align with American investor David Sacks, who recently expressed his belief that the Ukraine conflict is destined for a significant defeat for Kiev. Sacks, in a thought-provoking post on the X platform (formerly Twitter), coined the situation as a "war of lies," arguing that the entire narrative surrounding the conflict is steeped in falsehoods and deception.



Sacks contends that citizens in Western countries are being fed a distorted version of the reality in Ukraine, where they are led to believe that Kiev is winning when, in fact, it is facing considerable setbacks. He alleges that the misinformation extends to portraying Kiev's primary issue as a lack of United States funding, whereas the real challenge lies in the West's inability to produce sufficient ammunition for Ukrainian forces.



The deception, according to Sacks, doesn't stop there. He asserts that the narrative includes false claims that there are no opportunities for a negotiated settlement, despite multiple rejected attempts. Furthermore, Western leaders are accused of misleading the public by suggesting that the longer Ukraine fights, the better the terms it will receive, when, in fact, the opposite may be true.



Sacks predicts that these distortions are contributing to the prolonged conflict, leading Ukraine to mobilize more individuals into what he terms a "meat grinder." He anticipates that this will result in increased public discontent and, ultimately, the collapse of the Ukrainian government.



In a grim conclusion, Sacks suggests that those who propagated falsehoods about Ukraine will likely shift blame onto a pro-Russian "fifth column" that supposedly betrayed the Ukrainians.



Musk's apparent agreement with Sacks adds a significant voice to the analysis, raising questions about the broader perception of the conflict and the potential consequences of the misinformation surrounding it. The discussion delves into the complexities of the Ukraine crisis, shedding light on the intricate web of narratives shaping public opinion and policy decisions.





