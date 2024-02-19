Bharat Petroleum Unveils First Mobile MAK Adblue Dispenser In Kolkata

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 19th February, 2024: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), India's Fortune 500 Maharatna Energy Conglomerate, introduces a pioneering solution for eco-friendly fuel accessibility in Kolkata with the unveiling of its first-ever Mobile MAK Adblue Dispenser. Under the leadership of Shri Sukhmal Jain, Director Marketing at BPCL, this innovative dispenser marks a noteworthy achievement in the company's commitment to environmental responsibility.



MAK Adblue, a diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) known for its pivotal role in curbing nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions from BSVI diesel-powered vehicles, has traditionally been available at Fuel Stations. Following structural enhancements, the Mobile MAK Adblue Dispenser heralds a new era of flexibility, mobility, and zero installation costs. This innovative solution streamlines the Adblue dispensing process, eliminating the necessity for complex structural alterations and greatly enhancing accessibility and usability for consumers.



Shri Sukhmal Jain, Director Marketing, BPCL, emphasized the transformative impact of the Mobile Adblue Dispenser, expressing "The introduction of the Mobile Adblue Dispenser marks a significant milestone in BPCL's efforts to redefine the refueling experience for consumers. This innovative solution not only enhances accessibility but also reflects our commitment to driving customer-centric initiatives that prioritize convenience and efficiency."



This battery-powered dispenser features a Weight and Measure certified metering unit, printed bills, and SMS messaging to consumers, ensuring convenience and customization in Adblue dispensing at hubs of the commercial vehicles, like bus stations, transport hubs and parking lot, etc.



The launch event witnessed the presence of senior BPCL officials, including Shri Debashis Naik, Head Retail East, Shri Rouf Khan, Head Gas East, Shri Amarpreet Ahluwalia, Head Lubes East, Shri Anurag Mittal, Head LPG East, were present at the launch, reaffirming BPCL's dedication to driving sustainable energy solutions across its various business verticals.





About Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL):



Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.



Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, energy stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 21,000 Energy Stations, over 6,200 LPG distributorships, 525 Lubes distributorships, and 123 POL storage locations, 53 LPG Bottling Plants, 70 Aviation Service Stations, 4 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines as on 30.09.2023.



Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has chalked out the plan to offer electric vehicle charging stations at around 7000 energy stations over next 5 years.



With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing an ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting several initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be an admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Shreedhar BH

Email :...