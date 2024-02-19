Walking For Wellness: Over 4,000 Join NMC Walkathon In Mohammed Bin Zayed City

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 19 Feb 2024, 11:39 AM

In a vibrant display of community spirit, over 4,000 visitors expressed their commitment to health and well-being by participating in the NMC Walkathon, hosted by NMC Royal Hospital - Mohammed Bin Zayed City and the Mohammed Bin Zayed City Municipal Community Center. The Walkathon served as a powerful reminder of our collective power to create a healthier community, one step at a time.

The Walkathon kicked off at 7:00 am in the presence of representatives from Abu Dhabi Police and the Municipality of Mohammad Bin Zayed City, with a warm-up session led by certified fitness instructors, followed by an energising walk around the scenic surroundings of NMC Royal Hospital - Mohammed Bin Zayed City. Participants, including families, fitness enthusiasts, and community leaders, enjoyed the fresh air and vibrant atmosphere, supported by volunteers from the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an, NMC Specialty Hospital, Abu Dhabi; NMC Royal Hospital, Khalifa City; NMC ProVita; and CosmeSurge.

Dr Deep Makkar, General Manager of NMC Royal Hospital - Mohammed Bin Zayed City, expressed his delight at the turnout and community enthusiasm. "We've had a wonderful day outside with our community and are reminded of the important health benefits of living an active lifestyle," he said. "Regular physical activity like walking has many advantages - it can help to strengthen your muscles, maintain a healthy weight, and can help to lower the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes. It's also a great way to explore beautiful Abu Dhabi with family and friends."

Talking about the event, David Hadley, CEO of NMC Healthcare, said: "At NMC, we believe that a healthy community is a happy community. We are proud to play a part in contributing to a culture of well-being, which can help to prevent health issues before they start, and lower the overall impact of illness on our community and our healthcare systems. We extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who joined us today."

Visitors stopped by health booths from NMC ProVita and CosmeSurge to speak with healthcare professionals, explore wellness resources, and learn more about maintaining a balanced lifestyle.