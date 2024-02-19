Azerbaijan To Start Supplying Gas To Hungary Via Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan will start supplying around 275 million cubic metres
of natural gas to Hungary via Türkiye in April, Azernews reports.
This statement was made to Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade
Minister, Peter Szijjarto.
The move makes Hungary the first non-bordering recipient of
Türkiye's natural gas exports.
"We struck an agreement to deliver 275 million cubic metres of
natural gas. Deliveries will begin on the first of April. In other
words, for the first time, Turkey will supply gas to a
non-bordering country. We are pleased to be the first country,"
Szijjarto said.
Szijjarto hailed the long-standing friendship between his
country and Türkiye, with each having an association with the
Organisation of Turkic States, with Türkiye as a permanent member
and Hungary as an observer.
He noted that the recent changes in world politics and the
global economy have stressed the importance of regional supply and
transit routes and energy resources.
With Türkiye's geopolitical prominence for gas transportation,
Szijjarto said the TurkStream pipeline, which transports Russian
gas to Türkiye along the 930-kilometer-long (580-mile) pipeline
under the Black Sea, serves as the number one distribution route
from Russia to Hungary.
Last year, Budapest and Baku signed a political agreement,
according to which the volume of Azerbaijani gas supplies to
Hungary will increase to about 1 billion cubic metres.
Earlier, the Hungarian energy company MVM CEEnergy and the
Azerbaijani oil and gas company SOCAR signed an agreement to supply
100 million cubic metres of gas to Hungary by the end of 2023, with
a possible increase to 2 billion cubic metres per year.
Hungary attaches great importance to energy cooperation with
Azerbaijan and always appreciates the important role played by our
country in ensuring Europe's energy security. The friendly country
supports the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project and has expressed
interest in joining it. As a rule, the Hungarian side is
represented at the ministerial level at the annual ministerial
meetings of the Consultative Council of the CSDP. The relevant
agreement on strategic partnership in the field of green energy
between the governments of Azerbaijan, Hungary, Romania, and
Georgia, signed in Bucharest on December 17 last year, plays an
important role in energy cooperation between our countries. As a
result of that agreement, efforts are being successfully continued
towards the implementation of the project related to the
construction of an underwater electricity cable that will pass
through Georgia and the Black Sea in order to transfer "green
energy" between the mentioned countries. It should be noted that
the implementation of this project will play an important role in
the expansion of electricity export opportunities between the
region and European markets, as well as the diversification of
Europe's energy security, especially thanks to the great wind
energy potential in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.
Azerbaijan and Hungary successfully cooperate within the
framework of the Organization of Turkic States (TDT) and other
international organizations. Since 2018, the Representative Office
of TDT has been operating in Budapest, the capital of Hungary,
which is an observer in the Organisation of Turkic States and
attaches great importance to the development of cooperative
relations with the organisation. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor
Orbán said in a statement in 2018 that Hungarians consider
themselves descendants of the Hun ruler Attila and that the
Hungarian people are based on Hun-Turkish roots.
