Hungary vows to occupy Brussels

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivered a bold projection during his annual state of the nation address, foreseeing a right-wing resurgence in Europe that would "occupy Brussels" and strive to "Make Europe great again." Orban, known for his nationalist and conservative policies, anticipates a shift in the world political landscape by the end of the year, particularly following the United States presidential election in November and the upcoming European Parliament elections in June.



Hungary is set to take over the European Union's rotating presidency in July, and Orban expressed confidence that the country's influence and room for maneuver within the European Union would not decrease but rather expand. Under Orban's leadership, Hungary has been embroiled in numerous conflicts with Brussels, including disputes over immigration policies and concerns about the restriction of judicial independence. Additionally, Orban's support for a ceasefire and peace talks in Ukraine has led to tensions with fellow European Union leaders.



The recent showdown over Ukraine reached a turning point when Orban, after accusing the European Council of "blackmailing" him with threats to crash the Hungarian economy, lifted his veto on a EUR50 billion (USD54 billion) aid package for Kiev. In his address, Orban dismissed the notion that Brussels bureaucrats could lead Europe out of trouble, asserting that convincing them was not worth the effort, stating, "we won't beat a dead horse."



Orban emphasized the need for real change, envisioning a new European right-wing movement, of which Hungary considers itself a part. The call to "occupy Brussels" reflects Orban's aspiration for a more assertive right-wing influence within the EU, setting the stage for Hungary's upcoming presidency and signaling a potential shift in the dynamics of European politics.





