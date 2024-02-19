Oil And Gas Giants In Crisis Talks Over Labour's Windfall Tax

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Oil and gas bosses will attend crisis talks this week over
Labour's plan to extend the windfall tax, Azernews reports, citing
foreign media .
Industry group Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) said Labour leader
Sir Keir Starmer's policy would be a 'hammer blow'.
It had previously warned it could cost 42,000 jobs and wipe
£26billion off the sector's economic value.
The organisation will hold emergency summits in London and
Aberdeen tomorrow and Thursday to discuss the impact of a two-year
extension to the levy.
A windfall tax is a levy on North Sea oil and gas producer
profits.
The Government introduced an energy profits levy in May 2022 as
households struggled with energy bills. But Labour is planning to
extend the policy to 2029 and hike taxes from 75 per cent to 78 per
cent.
OEUK said the meetings – which will be attended by senior
leaders from oil and gas firms – will allow it to gather more
evidence from members to present to Starmer.
David Whitehouse, chief executive of OEUK, said: 'We remain
deeply concerned about what Labour's proposals could do to our
people.
