Farmers To Continue With 'Delhi Chalo' March On Feb 21 If Demands Remain Unmet. 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid the ongoing protest by the farmers to press their demands in front of the Central government, a fourth round of discussion was held in Chandigarh between the two. General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Sarvan Singh Pandher said the government and farmers' unions would try to find a solution to the issues. On Sunday, a more than four-hour-long meeting commenced between farmers' leaders and Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, along with Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. The meeting started at 8.15 pm and concluded at midnight are 10 points on farmers' protest:Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said they had a detailed discussion on farmers' demands during the fourth round of talks with the government farmers' protest, THIS state announced hike in MSP on cow, buffalo milkUnion Minister Piyush Goyal asserted that they had a very positive and extensive discussion with representatives of farmers' protest: Govt extends suspension of internet in parts of PunjabAccording to farmers, the Centre has given us a proposal, which guarantees MSP on pulses, maize, and cotton, which will be supervised and managed by two government agencies government-promoted cooperative societies like NCCF (National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India) and NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India) will form a contract for the next 5 years and buy products from the farmers on MSP. There will be no limit on the quantity Politics, Economics & Impact Of MSP; What Is Swaminathan's MSP FormulaFarmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said they will discuss the Centre's proposal in their forum on February 19-20 take the opinion of experts regarding it and accordingly take a decision said that discussion on loan waivers and other demands is pending and are hoping for a solution on this issue as well Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Sarvan Singh Pandher asserted that the farmers will continue to move forward with the 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 21 if there is no result Kisan Morcha calls for agitation against BJP MPs on Feb 21Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann batted for a legal MSP for crops to safeguard the interests of the farmers. Mann said he raised the issue of the import of pulses from Mozambique and Columbia during the meeting. This import is more than $2 billion, Mann said, adding that if MSP is given for this crop then Punjab can lead the country in the production of pulses and it will be a second green revolution. The CM also said farmers of the state can adopt cotton and maize only if they get a guarantee for MSP on these crops farmers from Punjab began their march to Delhi on Tuesday but were stopped by security personnel at Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana as they pressed the Centre to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP on crops a legal guarantee of MSP, the farmers are demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases, and \"justice\" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.

