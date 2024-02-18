Zelensky On Security Guarantees: Ukraine Signs Three Agreements Signed, Holds Talks With Several Other Countries

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has agreed on security agreements with several other countries.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a comment to Inter TV channel, according to Ukrinform.

"There are three agreements, we have held talks with several other countries. Several more agreements have been reached, and we will increase security guarantees," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that the agreements already signed with France and Germany are a powerful tool to support Ukraine. In particular, President Emanuel Macron has already made a decision to provide an aid package from France. Zelensky did not reveal the details.

The Ukrainian president also emphasized that the ten-year security agreements are guarantees of security for Ukrainians in case of repeated aggression after the war. They also include assistance in the reconstruction of the country.

"Separately, there are meetings where we agreed on defense packages: artillery, 155-caliber ammunition," Zelensky added.

As reported, on February 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron signed a security agreement between Ukraine and France. On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed a security agreement between Ukraine and Germany.

The security agreement with the United Kingdom was signed on January 12.