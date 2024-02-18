Concerns Over Safety For Unique Bird In Cyprus

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The Audit service has warned the destruction of the habitats of the unique species of bird called Vrachoplumidi in the ​​Capo Greco area may lead to Cyprus being brought to the European Court of Justice.

In this report, the audit service addresses the existing, planned, and potential developments in an area designated as a special protection zone.

Increased traffic and activity are directly harming the Vrachoploumidi.

Cape Greco, at the southern end of Famagusta Bay, forms part of Ayia Napa Municipality. It lies between the towns of Ayia Napa and Protaras, both tourist resorts, and is visited by tourists for its natural environment.

It is the easternmost point of both the Republic of Cyprus and the European Union.



