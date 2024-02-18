Russia Suspends Annual Payment To Arctic Council

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Russia has suspended the payment of annual contributions to the Arctic Council until the practical work resumes with the participation of all member states, local media cited the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the practical work of the council includes the implementation of joint projects affecting such important issues for all Arctic states as the preservation of the fragile ecosystem of the Arctic, the conduct of polar research, including marine scientific expeditions, the development of humanitarian ties, and improving the quality of life and well-being of the population of the Far North, including indigenous peoples.

The Arctic Council, established in 1996, is a high-level intergovernmental forum that facilitates cooperation in the region, especially in the field of environmental protection. The council comprises Denmark (including Greenland and the Faroe Islands), Iceland, Canada, Norway, Russia, the United States, Finland and Sweden. The chairing countries rotate every two years. Russia took over the chairmanship in May 2021.

In March 2022, the Western countries in the council announced the suspension of their participation in any activities of the forum in protest against the events in Ukraine. In May 2023, the chairmanship in the council was passed to Norway.