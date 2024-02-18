Kuwait's Nazaha Organizes 2023 Rule Of Law Index Workshop

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) organized a workshop on Sunday with the World Justice Project (WJP) to discuss the Rule of Law Index for 2023.

Nahaza's Vice President Nawaf Al-Mahamel stated during his speech at the workshop, that Nazaha was keen to cooperate with the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to include Kuwait in the Rule of Law Index.

Al-Mahamel added that the aim of including Kuwait in this index is to contribute to detect and measure new index factors in the country, in addition to raising awareness on the importance of international indicators and support regional and international policies.

On her part, UNDP Kuwait's Resident Representative Emma Morley discussed the contribution and strengthening of the Rule of Law index throughout surveys and studies, which evaluates people's experiences.

The Rule of Law Index is a quantitative assessment tool that shows the extent to which countries adhere to the rule of law in practice, noting that Kuwait ranks 52nd out of 142 countries worldwide. (end)

