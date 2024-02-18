Boat Carrying 27 Afghan Refugees Capsizes Off Panama Coast

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Panamanian security authorities have announced that as a result of a boat carrying 27 refugees, mostly Afghan citizens, capsizing on the shores of the Caribbean, at least five people have lost their lives.

According to reports cited by the Associated Press on Thursday, from the Ministry of Public Security of Panama, the boat capsized on the shores of the Caribbean.

Based on the reports, two women and one child are among the casualties of this incident.

According to the Ministry of Public Security of Panama, one person from the passengers of this boat is missing, and efforts are underway to find him.

This comes as efforts to undertake illegal migration to the United States through the Caribbean shores have increased.

Additionally, Juan Pino, the Minister of Public Security of Panama, referred to the“Delfin Golfo” organized crime group from Colombia as responsible for the unsuccessful attempt to smuggle these migrants.

The Ministry of Public Security of Panama has attributed the adverse weather conditions at this time of year to the occurrence of such incidents.

This is while the route of the Caribbean shores in Panama is one of the paths for illegal migration to the United States.

