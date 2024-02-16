Degaming Announces Successful 0Xlottery Launch And Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Nicosia, Cyprus, 16th February 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , DeGaming, a Web3 gambling software development company, today announced the successful launch of their Web3 lottery product, as well as a new strategic partnership with casino aggregator St8. Both are major milestones in DeGaming's ongoing drive to propel the Web3 iGaming revolution forward, enabling its clients to offer a broader array of products that will increase adoption of Web3 products in this sector.

0xLottery: Successful Launch & Strong Early Growth

DeGaming is delighted to announce the successful launch of their partner 0xLottery , which went live on January 22nd, 2024. Powered by DeGaming's lottery solution and running on the XDC Network, 0xLottery has seen strong early performances, with more than 500 players buying over 45,000 XDC tokens' worth of tickets across its first three weekly draws.

0xLottery is not just a game; it's a community-driven project designed to boost engagement and visibility across the XDC Network. 0xLottery's strategy focuses on expanding its reach, drawing in new users and stakeholders from various blockchain communities.

The vision for 0xLottery extends beyond immediate success: it aims to significantly increase jackpot sizes in future rounds, with a target jackpot of 10 million XDC Tokens. Achieving this would not only be a triumph for the winners, enabling them to establish their own master node on the XDC network, but will also be a testament to the growing strength and appeal of decentralized gaming experiences.







Strategic Partnership with St8: Expanding Gaming Horizons

In a move that will dramatically diversify its casino offering, DeGaming is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with premier casino aggregator, St8. This partnership will see the biggest and best Web2 casino games arrive in DeGaming's portfolio via its blockchain-based 'Connect & Play' solution.

Emil Ahmed, CEO of DeGaming, said:“By combining innovative Web3 games with the Web2 games casino players already adore in a single portfolio, DeGaming enables its clients to offer high-quality gaming experiences to casino audiences everywhere – increasing Web3 casino uptake among traditional casino players, while offering a Web3 on-ramp to leading Web2 casino game providers.”







About DeGaming Limited

Located in Cyprus, DeGaming is a visionary in the Web3 iGaming sector. We strive to be globally recognized as the premier online gaming platform, driving the iGaming revolution with our unwavering commitment to innovation and disruption. Our Connect & Play and Gaming Liquidity Services solutions – including the Game Bankroll and Operator Bankroll – are testament to this ambition, offering unique financial solutions within the gaming sphere. These services are not just tools but catalysts for transforming the gaming experience, aligning financial opportunity with thrilling gameplay. At DeGaming, we lead the charge in transforming the iGaming industry, setting new standards for gaming excellence and innovation.

To learn more, visit our official website at DeGaming . For real-time updates, join the growing Telegram community to share insights, engage with fellow enthusiasts, and stay informed about the newest developments in the ecosystem by following us on: Twitter || LinkedIn .

About XDC Network

The XDC Network is an open-source, carbon-neutral, enterprise-grade, EVM-compatible, Layer 1 blockchain that has been operationally successful since 2019. The network obtains consensus via a specially delegated proof-of-stake (XDPoS) technique that allows for 2-second transaction times, near-zero gas expenses ($0.0001), over 2000 TPS, and interoperability with ISO 20022 financial messaging standards. The XDC Network powers a wide range of novel blockchain use cases that are secure, scalable, and highly efficient. Find more information about XDC Network by visiting their website XinFin.