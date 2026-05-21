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Palestinian Envoy Blasts Israel at UN Security Council Over Gaza Actions
(MENAFN) Palestine’s deputy representative to the United Nations told the Security Council on Wednesday that Israel’s military conduct in Gaza reflects what he called a deep disregard for international law and the protections meant for civilians during conflict.
Addressing a UN session focused on civilian safety in war zones, Majed Bamya said, “The entirety of the edifice of international humanitarian law was built around a singular principle, protecting those who do not take part in hostilities and those who no longer take part in hostilities.”
Bamya argued that Palestinians in Gaza are being intentionally targeted rather than unintentionally harmed in warfare. He accused Israel of carrying out systematic attacks against civilians as well as aid workers, journalists and healthcare staff.
“Israel is attacking Palestinian life. It is attacking those who try to save it and preserve it, those trying to sustain it, those trying to protect it, and those trying to record it,” he said.
Addressing a UN session focused on civilian safety in war zones, Majed Bamya said, “The entirety of the edifice of international humanitarian law was built around a singular principle, protecting those who do not take part in hostilities and those who no longer take part in hostilities.”
Bamya argued that Palestinians in Gaza are being intentionally targeted rather than unintentionally harmed in warfare. He accused Israel of carrying out systematic attacks against civilians as well as aid workers, journalists and healthcare staff.
“Israel is attacking Palestinian life. It is attacking those who try to save it and preserve it, those trying to sustain it, those trying to protect it, and those trying to record it,” he said.
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