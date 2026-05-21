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UK Demands Answers Over Israel’s Gaza Flotilla Abuse
(MENAFN) Britain called in Israel's charge d'affaires in London Thursday, lodging a formal protest and demanding answers over the treatment of detained activists aboard the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, after a senior Israeli minister's social media footage triggered an international uproar.
The Foreign Office confirmed the diplomatic summons was a direct consequence of what it termed an "inflammatory video posted by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir" — a clip that drew condemnation from governments and human rights advocates across the globe.
"The summoning reflects the UK's strong condemnation of his conduct in taunting those involved in the Global Sumud Flotilla. This behaviour violates the most basic standards of respect and dignity for people," the Foreign Office stated.
Alarm over detainee welfare ran alongside the diplomatic rebuke, with London pressing Jerusalem for a full accounting of conditions inside detention facilities.
"We are also deeply concerned by the detention conditions depicted and have demanded an explanation from the Israeli authorities," the ministry said.
Britain also made clear it had reminded Israeli authorities of their binding legal obligations to uphold the rights of every individual caught up in the incident — including several British nationals among those detained.
"We are in contact with the families of a number of British nationals involved and stand ready to provide consular support at any time," the Foreign Office added.
Situating the episode within the wider catastrophe unfolding in Gaza, the Foreign Office insisted that Israel bears responsibility for dramatically expanding humanitarian access, urging Jerusalem to ensure significantly greater aid volumes can flow safely through land corridors without delay.
The controversy centres on a minute-long video Minister Ben-Gvir uploaded to social media Wednesday, in which he is seen openly mocking pro-Palestinian detainees who had been zip-tied and forced to kneel — footage recorded after Israeli forces intercepted the vessel in international waters on Monday and took all 428 activists on board into custody.
The flotilla had set sail from the Turkish district of Marmaris the previous Thursday, representing nationalities from 44 countries, on a mission to pierce the blockade Israel has enforced over the Gaza Strip since 2007.
The Foreign Office confirmed the diplomatic summons was a direct consequence of what it termed an "inflammatory video posted by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir" — a clip that drew condemnation from governments and human rights advocates across the globe.
"The summoning reflects the UK's strong condemnation of his conduct in taunting those involved in the Global Sumud Flotilla. This behaviour violates the most basic standards of respect and dignity for people," the Foreign Office stated.
Alarm over detainee welfare ran alongside the diplomatic rebuke, with London pressing Jerusalem for a full accounting of conditions inside detention facilities.
"We are also deeply concerned by the detention conditions depicted and have demanded an explanation from the Israeli authorities," the ministry said.
Britain also made clear it had reminded Israeli authorities of their binding legal obligations to uphold the rights of every individual caught up in the incident — including several British nationals among those detained.
"We are in contact with the families of a number of British nationals involved and stand ready to provide consular support at any time," the Foreign Office added.
Situating the episode within the wider catastrophe unfolding in Gaza, the Foreign Office insisted that Israel bears responsibility for dramatically expanding humanitarian access, urging Jerusalem to ensure significantly greater aid volumes can flow safely through land corridors without delay.
The controversy centres on a minute-long video Minister Ben-Gvir uploaded to social media Wednesday, in which he is seen openly mocking pro-Palestinian detainees who had been zip-tied and forced to kneel — footage recorded after Israeli forces intercepted the vessel in international waters on Monday and took all 428 activists on board into custody.
The flotilla had set sail from the Turkish district of Marmaris the previous Thursday, representing nationalities from 44 countries, on a mission to pierce the blockade Israel has enforced over the Gaza Strip since 2007.
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