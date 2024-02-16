Prime Minister Meets President Of Kurdistan Region Of Iraq

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Munich: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Friday with President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq HE Nechervan Barzani, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation, developments in the war in Gaza and the negotiations, regional escalation, and several issues of mutual interest.
