Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 7: Numbers Nosedive After Valentine's Day, Earns ₹3.25 Cr

- Live Mint) "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office collection Day 7: Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office collection witnessed tremendous downfall on Thursday, with a drop of almost 51.8% as compared with Valentine's Day, February 14, numbers futuristic rom-com minted ₹3.25 crore on February 15, that is Day 7 of its release, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, raked in ₹44.6 crore during its first week that is seven-day run in theatres read: OTT releases this week: From Dunki, The Kerala Story to Salaar; movies, web series to watch over the weekendOn its release day, the movie made ₹6.50 crore. The movie saw a big jump on Valentine's Day of almost 75.32% after earning ₹3.85 crore on the previous day. The film raked in highest Box Office numbers, ₹10.75 crore on Sunday, February 11, breaking its release day record. Moreover, during its first weekend TBMAUJ raked in ₹20.4 crore, marking successful score at the Box Office read: Indian movies charm global audiences amid tepid show back homeConsidering worldwide box office collection, the movie has managed to collect ₹49.6 crore gross at the India Box Office and ₹27 crore in the overseas market taking its worldwide collection to ₹76.6 crore terms of occupancy, TBMAUJ had an overall 10.74% Hindi occupancy on February 15 read: Dunki OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan's movie, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, starts streamingProduction house Maddock Films claimed that the film earned ₹80.01 crore worldwide within its six-day run. In a social media post on Instagram, Maddock Films stated,“All your love has taken the film higher than day 1 on day 6! An impossible amount of love for an impossible love story! Thank you one and all”Film trade analyst, Sumit Kadel in a social media post on X said,“#TBMAUJ strikes big on Day 6 with a HUGE GROWTH, soaring towards a solid first week collection of around 47 Cr nett.”Also read: Valentine's Day 2024: From DDLJ to Jab We Met; 10 movies, series to watch to celebrate your special dayAlso read: What is India watching? Check most-watched movies, OTT series, shows on Amazon Fire TV in 2023The movie, directed by debutant directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, is a love story between a young man and a robot. TBMAUJ has been made with ₹75 crore, as per media reports. The romantic comedy, produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios was released on February 9.
