Uzbekistan, ADB Discuss Co-Op In Capital Market Dev't

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 16. Uzbekistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) outlined particular steps to organize cooperation in the field of capital market development in their Trend reports.

This was discussed at a meeting hosted by Uzbekistan's National Agency for Advanced Projects between the regional head of the private sector development division of ADB's Central and West Asia department, Enrico Pinali, and the senior private sector development officer of ADB's Uzbekistan Office, Adham Kuchkarov.

The main topic of the meeting was to discuss the establishment of cooperation between the Agency and ADB in the field of capital market development and regulation, including assistance in drafting a bill on the capital market as well as stimulating various approaches in the application of green financial tools, in particular, green corporate bonds.

Meanwhile, ADB's current sovereign portfolio in Uzbekistan amounted to $5.06 billion as of January 2024. The bank's current sovereign portfolio includes 32 loans, 1 grant, and 1 sovereign guarantee.

According to the bank's data, ADB has committed 240 public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance to Uzbekistan worth $11.5 billion to date.