Uzbekistan, ADB Discuss Co-Op In Capital Market Dev't

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 16. Uzbekistan
and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) outlined particular steps to
organize cooperation in the field of capital market development in
their Trend reports.
This was discussed at a meeting hosted by Uzbekistan's National
Agency for Advanced Projects between the regional head of the
private sector development division of ADB's Central and West Asia
department, Enrico Pinali, and the senior private sector
development officer of ADB's Uzbekistan Office, Adham
Kuchkarov.
The main topic of the meeting was to discuss the establishment
of cooperation between the Agency and ADB in the field of capital
market development and regulation, including assistance in drafting
a bill on the capital market as well as stimulating various
approaches in the application of green financial tools, in
particular, green corporate bonds.
Meanwhile, ADB's current sovereign portfolio in Uzbekistan
amounted to $5.06 billion as of January 2024. The bank's current
sovereign portfolio includes 32 loans, 1 grant, and 1 sovereign
guarantee.
According to the bank's data, ADB has committed 240 public
sector loans, grants, and technical assistance to Uzbekistan worth
$11.5 billion to date.
