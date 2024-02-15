Platx Joins Digital Tree In Dubai

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Digital Tree , a pioneer in innovative digital solutions, is thrilled to announce its latest milestone with the acquisition of a majority share at PLATX , an innovative digital company, based in Dubai, UAE. PLATX, specializes in omni-channel platforms that revolutionize client relationship management across all communication channels incorporating ML, Automation and AI, having developed the AI Value Flywheel.

PLATX's customer experience platform enables effortless and instantaneous integration and customization, through a user-friendly, low/no code bot environment. Also, PLATX enhances customer interactions by leveraging advanced AI engines, thus converting engagement into impactful outcomes and valuable insights.

This move represents a significant step forward for Digital Tree, as it expands its global service portfolio, and establishes its dynamic presence in the vibrant digital landscape of the Middle East.

“This strategic move marks the culmination of a journey that started 16 months ago. By combining forces – Digital Tree's creative, client-centric marketing services and partnerships, alongside PLATX's in-depth technological prowess in AI, Voice & Data Automation – we can offer an end-to-end, holistic solution across the modern User Journey combining Digital, Social, Voice, and Data channels. Our entire team is charged up and eager to collaborate with Walid and the talented professionals at PLATX, to embark on this exciting new chapter.' said Phanos Demetriou, CEO at Digital Tree.

“We secure four wins with the acquisition of PLATX in Dubai: 1. A strong local company, 2. A healthy P&L, 3. A growing client base. Most importantly, 4. A well-respected and very professional local partner, in Walid. These four factors will help us scale PLATX and also, establish our Digital Tree Branch on a solid foundation.” said Theo Middleton, Executive Chairman at Digital Tree.

“At PLATX, we're thrilled by the limitless potential and synergies that lie ahead with Digital Tree. As we embrace this new chapter, we remain dedicated to our core values, our team, and most importantly, our commitment to excellence for all our stakeholders. This merger isn't just a testament to what we've achieved, but a bold statement for the ground-breaking work we're set to undertake.” said Walid Tarabih, Founder & CEO at PLATX.