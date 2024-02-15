NDA Candidates Submit Nominations For Rajya Sabha Elections In K’Taka

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 15 (IANS) Senior BJP leader Narayansa Bandage and Kupendra Reddy, from the JD-S filed their nominations as the candidates of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, former Chief Minister and JD-S state President HD Kumaraswamy and state BJP General Secretary V Sunil Kumar were present on the occasion.

Ashoka told the media later that the BJP-JD-S alliance was confident of winning both the seats.

He accused the Congress of being behind the farmers' protest in Delhi-NCR.

He said that all political parties were coming out of the INDIA bloc and in desperation the Congress has declared its support for the farmers' protest.

BY Vijayendra stated that the BJP and NDA alliance would come to power at the Centre with a thumping majority for the third time. He alleged that the Congress was not able to tolerate the fact that Narendra Modi was set to become the Prime Minister again and the party had conspired by sparking off the farmers' protest.

The Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka are being held for four seats. The ruling Congress party has fielded AICC Treasurer Ajay Maken, Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain and GC Chandrashekhar.

The fielding of Kupendra Reddy as the fifth candidate is expected to create intense competition between the ruling Congress and the BJP.

--IANS

mka/rad