COP29 In Azerbaijan Focuses On Climate Finance - Acting Ecology Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. COP29 focuses
prominently on climate finance, said Acting Minister of Ecology and
Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, President of the 29th session of
the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (COP29) Mukhtar Babayev, Trend reports.
Babayev made the statement during the forum "Tax System in the
New Development Period: Strategic Goals for a Sustainable Economy"
held in Baku.
"With the designation of the "Green World Solidarity Year" by
President Ilham Aliyev in 2024, Azerbaijan takes center stage.
Hosting the renowned COP29 underscores the country's dedication to
environmental protection and climate change mitigation. The
international community's focus on Azerbaijan highlights the
importance of expanded worldwide investments in clean energy and
green technology, which are critical for decreasing emissions. To
attain these aims, coordination among the government, commercial
sector, and civil society is necessary, encouraging inclusive and
active engagement from all stakeholders," he said.
