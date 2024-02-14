Startup India Mentor, Certified Consultant CE Shreekant Patil Empowers Msmes At MSME Leadership Summit 2024, Hosted By AACCI In Mumbai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Asian African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AACCI) marked a significant milestone in the business landscape of Maharashtra by hosting the MSME Leadership Summit 2024 at The Club Mumbai in Andheri. The summit convened an esteemed assembly of visionaries and trailblazers, illuminating the path forward for the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.



The event, set against the backdrop of The Club Mumbai, provided a dynamic platform for exchange of insights, collaboration, and recognition of remarkable achievements within the MSME segment, widely acknowledged as the cornerstone of India's economic framework. Mr. Brajesh Kumar, the Chapter President of AACCI Maharashtra Chapter, underscored the spirit of collaboration and progress in his address, extending a warm welcome to the distinguished guests, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and government officials in attendance.



In his inaugural address, Dr. GD Singh, the Founder and Chairman of AACCI, highlighted the organization's substantial contributions in the domains of business and investment. Dr. Singh emphasized AACCI's role as a catalyst for fostering meaningful connections, driving collaborations, and facilitating global growth, while reaffirming the organization's unwavering commitment to excellence and support for businesses to thrive.



The summit was attended by dignitaries, entrepreneurs from South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya, Iran and other African countries.



The presence of Startup India mentor, founder of PARENTNashik, certified LEAN MSME consultant & advisory board member of AACCI, CE Shreekant Patil as the guest of honour and keynote speaker added a valuable dimension to the summit. CE Shreekant Patil provided guidance on startups, ecosystem, and emphasized the significance of MSME schemes and government initiatives aimed at empowering entrepreneurship, funding, and exports. He stressed the importance of capacity building for MSMEs, noting that India is poised to be the 3rd largest economy in the next decade, and emphasized the need for MSMEs to embrace new technologies and enhance manufacturing processes to align with the global supply chain.



More than 150 leading MSMEs from various sectors were present at this landmark summit, demonstrating the wide-ranging impact and influence of the MSME sector on the Indian economy. The summit was further enriched by the presence of dignitaries and entrepreneurs from South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya, Iran, and other African countries, underscoring the event's international significance and the potential for cross-border collaborations and partnerships.



The MSME Leadership Summit 2024 brought together key stakeholders, industry leaders, and experts to celebrate the resilience and dynamism of the MSME sector, underscoring the pivotal role of the sector in driving economic growth and global competitiveness.



About Shreekant Patil :



Shreekant Patil is a leading Startup India mentor, chartered engineer, ZED, LEAN consultant, credit councillor at SIDBI, advisory board member at colleges & holds positions in governing body at various chamber of commerce, dedicated to providing comprehensive support and guidance to emerging startups and MSMEs. Their team of seasoned professionals assists entrepreneurs in various areas, including business strategy, operations, finance, marketing, and technology adoption. With a friendly and patient approach, they empower startups and MSMEs to overcome challenges and achieve sustainable growth.

