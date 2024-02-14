Global Refinery Alkylation Units Capacity And Capital Expenditure Outlook To 2028, With Details Of All Operating And Planned Alkylation Units

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Refinery Alkylation Units Outlook to 2028 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Alkylation Units" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global refinery alkylation units capacity increased from 2,511 thousand barrels per day (mbd) in 2018 to 2,629 mbd in 2023 at an Average Annual Growth Rate (AAGR) of 0.9%. It is expected to increase from 2,629 mbd in 2023 to 2,986 mbd in 2028 at an AAGR of 2.5%. The US, China, Japan, India, and South Korea are the major countries that accounted for 68% of the total global alkylation unit capacity in 2023.

Report Scope



Updated information on all active and upcoming (planned and announced) refinery alkylation units globally.

Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, and status for all active, suspended, planned, and announced refinery alkylation units in a country. Provides annual breakdown of new-build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by region and by key countries for the period 2024-2028.

Key Report Benefits



Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, suspended, planned, and announced refinery alkylation units globally

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the refinery alkylation units industry

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong refinery alkylation units capacity data Assess your competitor's refinery alkylation units portfolio

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Global Refinery Alkylation Units, Snapshot

2.1 Global Refinery Alkylation Units, Key Data, 2023

2.2 Global Refinery Alkylation Units, Planned and Announced Alkylation Units

2.3 Global Refinery Alkylation Units, New alkylation Units and Capacity Expansions by Region

2.4 Global Refinery Alkylation Units, Regional Comparisons

3. Africa Refinery Alkylation Units

4. Asia Refinery Alkylation Units

5. Caribbean Refinery Alkylation Units

6. Europe Refinery Alkylation Units

7. Former Soviet Union Refinery Alkylation Units

8. Middle East Refinery Alkylation Units

9. North America Refinery Alkylation Units

10. Oceania Refinery Alkylation Units

11. South America Refinery Alkylation Units

