Launch Your Cloud Career with AWS Educate's New Self-Paced Training Programs

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, February 14, 2024 — As businesses increasingly migrate operations to the cloud, the demand for skilled cloud professionals has never been higher. Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), is committed to helping bridge the cloud skills gap with AWS Educate, offering free, self-paced cloud computing training designed for beginners and early career technologists.



AWS Educate provides a comprehensive introduction to the fundamentals of cloud computing, enabling learners to gain practical knowledge through hands-on labs and professional skill courses. This initiative underscores AWS's dedication to fostering new talent in the technology industry and supporting professionals in advancing their careers in cloud technology.



Key Highlights of AWS Educate:



Foundational Training: The ’Getting Started’ series encompasses nine courses that offer a robust understanding of cloud computing's core concepts. This foundational training is essential for anyone looking to begin their journey in cloud technology, covering critical areas such as storage, compute, and networking within the AWS Cloud.



Hands-On Labs: AWS Educate includes free hands-on labs that provide practical experience with AWS services. Learners can apply theoretical knowledge to real-world scenarios, earning digital badges for each completed lab. These badges not only symbolize achievement but also serve as valuable additions to resumes and social media profiles.



Professional Skills Development: Beyond technical skills, AWS Educate addresses the need for professional competencies in the workplace. Courses in the ‘Prepare for the Workplace, Professional Skills’ series enhance communication abilities, problem-solving skills, goal-setting, and networking—key attributes for career success.



Join the AWS Emerging Talent Community:



Upon engaging with AWS Educate, learners are invited to join the AWS Emerging Talent Community. This exclusive group offers additional resources such as webinars, mentorship opportunities, and AWS Jam sessions for competitive learning and networking with peers sharing similar career aspirations.



Start Your Cloud Computing Journey Today:



AWS encourages individuals interested in cloud careers to take the first step with AWS Educate. As part of the global tech community, learners can explore the endless possibilities that cloud computing offers and pave the way for a successful career in technology.







MENAFN14022024007469016123ID1107851545