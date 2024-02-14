'Unflinchingly Strong With A Loving Heart': Supriya Shukla On Her Character In 'Mera Balam Thanedaar'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Actress Supriya Raina Shukla has shared insights into her role 'Sulakshana' in the show 'Mera Balam Thanedaar', saying this is her chance to bring to life the tough love that mothers must show for the best interests of their kids.

The show revolves around the saga of Bulbul (portrayed by Shruti Choudhary) and Veer (played by Shagun Pandey).

Senior actress Supriya plays Sulakshana Singh, Veer's mother. Coming from a traditional Rajasthani background, Sulakshana is a stickler for discipline and a progressive woman who also cherishes traditions.

Talking about her character, the actress said: "The day I received a call from the makers, I was excited to work with such amazing talents. I will be seen essaying the character of Sulakshana Singh, who is a strong-headed person and desires everything to be disciplined.

"I've played the part of a strong woman before, but Sulakshana is unflinchingly strong with a loving heart, who has mastered her emotions as well. Portraying this role is my chance to bring to life the tough love that mothers must show for the best interests of their kids at heart."

'Mera Balam Thanedaar' airs on Colors.

