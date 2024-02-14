Perforce To Acquire Delphix, Adding Enterprise Data Management Software To Its Devops Portfolio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Enables seamless data compliance and on-demand data access to support critical secondary use cases

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software ("Perforce"), a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle that is backed by Francisco Partners and Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake"), announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Delphix (or the "Company"). Delphix's industry-leading Data Management software platform enables scalable automation, governance, and compliance of enterprise data throughout the application lifecycle. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"The addition of Delphix to our portfolio adds critical data management capabilities that help enterprise organizations realize an automated and accelerated DevOps pipeline," said Jim Cassens, CEO of Perforce. "In addition to data automation and compliance, we are also excited to provide our customers with the operational efficiencies and reduced costs afforded by the Delphix platform through lower storage expenditures and footprint. We look forward to working with the Delphix team to continue delivering data management innovation to our customers."

Many enterprise organizations today consider data to be one of their most important assets. The ability to harness, mine and analyze data generated daily is critical to making thoughtful decisions and creating competitive advantages. Delphix supports customers as they look to scale data usage for analytics and testing purposes, while releasing applications up to 200% faster. The Company's capabilities in data virtualization and data masking allow organizations to more easily spin up, refresh, and tear down private and public cloud-based data environments, enhancing application delivery pipelines.

"We founded Delphix over 15 years ago to help companies automate data and accelerate digital transformation. Today, we enable data governance, compliance, and automation across the multicloud for many of the world's biggest brands," said Jedidiah Yueh, CEO of Delphix. "As part of Perforce, we will be positioned to continue innovating and help more customers realize the strategic power of our data platform."



The addition of Delphix builds on Perforce's existing infrastructure automation offering through acceleration of on-demand delivery, self-service test environments, and continuous testing offerings to deliver Shift Left testing with accurate, compliant, and timely test data. With this acquisition, Perforce continues to demonstrate its commitment to provide customers with scaled DevOps solutions that help solve the world's largest enterprises' automation challenges.

"This strategic acquisition positions Perforce to harness the growing demand for enterprise- scale data management in testing, AI modeling, and analytics," said Evan Daar, Partner at Francisco Partners, and Sean Courtney, Senior Vice President at Clearlake. "The addition of Delphix further enhances the capabilities Perforce can offer to its valued customers, and we look forward to catalyzing this opportunity to drive continued momentum for the platform."

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Centerview Partners acted as exclusive financial adviser to Delphix in connection with the transaction.

About Delphix

Delphix is a leading vendor of test data management software. Delphix's solutions allow companies to automate data security measures, rapidly deploy test data to developers, and shorten application development cycles. More than 30% of the Fortune 100 companies have transformed their application development with Delphix. To learn more about Delphix and its product offering, visit

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Privately held and funded by Clearlake and Francisco Partners, our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce.

About Francisco Partners

Francisco Partners is a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology and technology-enabled businesses. Since its launch nearly 25 years ago, Francisco Partners has invested in more than 400 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding investors in the technology industry. With approximately $45 billion in capital raised to date, the firm invests in opportunities where its deep sectoral knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their full potential. For more information on Francisco Partners, please visit .

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies.

With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $75 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 400 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with affiliates in Dallas, TX, London, UK, Dublin, Ireland, and Singapore. More information is available at

