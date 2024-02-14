Righthand Robotics Partners With Staples To Install Robots In Fulfillment Centers Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) RightHand Robotics , a provider of autonomous AI robotic picking solutions for order fulfillment, has agreed a multi-year partnership with Staples, one of America's best-known suppliers of workspace products and solutions.

The agreement allows Staples to deploy and install the company's RightPick item-handling system to automate operations for higher service levels and Next-Day Delivery to over 98 percent of the US.

Managing an industry-leading distribution and fulfillment network with various levels of AI and automation, Staples has long been an innovator in the US market.

Amit Kalra, chief supply chain officer at Staples, says:“We have always valued automation, and we see it as the future of eCommerce picking.

“After evaluating other solutions, the RightPick system met our high performance and reliability standards, picking items with different shapes, packaging, sizes, and weight.”

