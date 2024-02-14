Industrial And Packaging Specialist Coesia Acquires Automation & Modular Components Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Coesia , through its company FlexLink, has closed the acquisition of 100 percent of the share capital of Automation & Modular Components .

Automation & Modular Components, is a manufacturer of material handling automation systems with integrated controls, as well as conveyors for integration into assembly systems and production lines, headquartered in Davisburg, Michigan, USA.

Thanks to its higher load applications, AMC serves a multitude of industries including, Automotive, Food packaging, Medical, Appliance, Metalworking, Electronics, Glass, Pharmaceutical, Alternative Energies, Household Products.

AMC will strengthen Coesia's and FlexLink's presence on the US market, especially in the Battery sector, and where a combined assembly or production process needs heavy weight and small weight material handling applications.

Alessandro Parimbelli, CEO of Coesia, says:“We are glad to welcome AMC in our Group, we consider this company a strategic asset especially for the development of FlexLink, whose robotic and material handling expertise will be further enhanced and expanded by AMC's heavy weight conveyance systems.

