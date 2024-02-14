Basant Panchami: 7 Bengali Dishes To Make On Saraswati Puja

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Saraswati Puja is a festival honouring the Hindu goddess of learning. People make traditional meals for the goddess and share them with family and friends on this fortunate day. Try these seven famous Bengali Saraswati Puja meals.

Bengali Mishti Pulao is a sweet, fragrant rice dish made with cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, almonds, and raisins.

This classic Bengali meal contains rice, lentils (typically moong dal), potatoes, carrots, peas, and cauliflower. It tastes great with cumin, cinnamon, cloves, and bay leaves.

Shukto, a Bengali vegetable stew, contains bitter gourd, drumsticks, potatoes, and beans. It's cooked in a mustard and poppy seed mixture combined with additional spices.

Payesh is a Bengali rice pudding made with rice, milk, sugar, cardamom, saffron and nuts. It's cooked till creamy and served as a dessert during Saraswati Puja.

A traditional Bengali meal, cholar dal, is prepared with split chickpeas, coconut, ginger, and whole spices including cinnamon, cloves, and cardamom.

Lambra is a mixed vegetable dish made with potatoes, cauliflower, pumpkin, eggplant and beans.



A simple yet excellent Bengali meal, aubergine slices are fried till crispy. Turmeric, chilli powder, and salt make it tasty and spicy.