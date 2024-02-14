UK airplane carrier fails to depart from port

(MENAFN) In a series of setbacks for the Royal Navy, the HMS Prince of Wales has encountered difficulties departing for the largest NATO exercise since the Cold War, as confirmed by the British Defense Ministry. This incident marks the second blunder within a week involving a Royal Navy aircraft carrier, with its sister ship, the HMS Queen Elizabeth, initially slated to lead the Nordic Response 2024 drills. These drills were intended to bring together approximately 40 NATO warships off Norway's coast in March, serving as the naval component of the broader United States-led military bloc's Steadfast Defender 2024 exercise.



The HMS Queen Elizabeth's participation in the wargames was abruptly canceled on February 4 due to the discovery of a problem with the starboard propeller shaft coupling. In its place, the HMS Prince of Wales was expected to assume a pivotal role, only to face a similar setback as it was unable to leave port within the scheduled timeframe.



Onlookers gathered at Portsmouth Harbor on Sunday, anticipating the departure of the EUR3 billion (around USD3.8 billion) warship, but the harbor's mouth had already been closed off to traffic when the announcement was made that the carrier's departure would be delayed. The British Defense Ministry did not provide specific reasons for the decision, with a spokesperson merely stating that "the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is due to sail from Portsmouth soon, subject to suitable tide and weather conditions."



While The Times reported a minor fuel leak aboard the carrier on Saturday night, it remains unclear if this incident is connected to the delay in the ship's departure. The successive setbacks have raised questions about the readiness and reliability of the Royal Navy's aircraft carriers, highlighting the challenges in maintaining operational efficiency for crucial military exercises. As the HMS Prince of Wales faces delays, the Royal Navy navigates a complex situation, addressing technical issues and ensuring the seamless execution of NATO exercises in the face of unforeseen obstacles.



