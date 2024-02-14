KSA claims Israel will encounter sever repercussions over Rafah attacks

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry has issued a stern warning to Israel and its allies, cautioning them against serious repercussions if Israel proceeds with a planned ground offensive in Rafah, Gaza. The statement, posted on Saturday, expressed deep concern over the anticipated "storming and targeting" of Rafah, which has become the last refuge for an estimated 1.4 million Palestinians displaced by the ongoing conflict.



Rafah, described as the "last resort for hundreds of thousands of civilians," has witnessed a mass exodus due to Israeli bombings, prompting Riyadh to vehemently reject and condemn the forced deportation of civilians. Saudi Arabia has called for an immediate ceasefire, emphasizing the dire humanitarian situation in Rafah and expressing categorical opposition to any further displacement of the population.



The warning from Saudi Arabia comes on the heels of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's order to prepare plans for evacuating civilians from Rafah as Israeli forces gear up for an offensive against the last stronghold of Hamas in the Palestinian enclave. Despite international calls for a ceasefire, Netanyahu has rejected such appeals, insisting on achieving "total victory" over Hamas to ensure Israel's safety from attacks that triggered the latest conflict in October.



The latest Israeli airstrikes in Rafah on Saturday have resulted in a reported 44 casualties, according to Hamas. The situation has escalated tensions in the region, with Saudi Arabia adding its voice to a growing chorus of international concern. The article delves into the geopolitical implications of this warning from Saudi Arabia, the ongoing conflict in Gaza, and the challenges in reaching a peaceful resolution amidst heightened hostilities. As the situation unfolds, the global community closely watches the developments, emphasizing the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to address the humanitarian crisis and bring an end to the violence.





MENAFN14022024000045015687ID1107849413