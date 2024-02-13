Verathon's Handheld Video Laryngoscope, Glidescope Go 2, Now Certified For Stringent EMS Environments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GlideScope Go 2 Portable Video Laryngoscope System

Designed for Urgent and Critical Situations Where Every Second Counts

BOTHELL, WA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Verathon®, a global leader in airway management solutions, today announced that its latest innovation in handheld video laryngoscopes, GlideScope® GoTM 2, is certified to the IEC 60601-1-12:2014 standard. Compliance with this certification emphasizes GlideScope Go 2 's reliability and resilience in the challenging pre-hospital environments where Emergency Medical Services (EMS) professionals operate. This ensures paramedics and emergency responders have swift access to high-quality intubation tools during urgent and critical airway management procedures where every second counts.

This certification confirms that GlideScope Go 2 meets the demanding requirements for medical electrical equipment in EMS settings, including helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, and road ambulances. The certification is critical in ensuring safety, performance, and resilience thanks to rigorous vibration and shock testing, simulating real-world conditions amidst the pressures of pre-hospital emergency environments.

“As GlideScope Go 2 has proven its worth with resounding success in critical healthcare environments like Operating Rooms and Emergency Departments, we are excited to extend the capabilities of the GlideScope Go 2 into the hands of Emergency Medical Services providers,” said Parimal Shah, Senior Vice President of the Visualization Business Unit.“This certification is a testament to our dedication to providing healthcare professionals with the tools they need for urgent and critical situations, enabling first-pass success* during airway management.”

Compact yet powerful, the GlideScope Go 2 with Spectrum QC seamlessly embodies the performance and assurance of the GlideScope brand in a handheld design. Featuring cutting-edge magnetic QuickConnectTM technology for swift and secure connections, it empowers clinicians to focus more intently on patient care.

About Verathon

Verathon is a global medical device company focused on supporting customers by being their trusted partner, delivering high-quality products that endure over time and ensure clinical and economic utility. Two areas where Verathon has significantly impacted patient care, and become the market leader in each, are airway management and bladder volume measurement. The company's GlideScope video laryngoscopy and BFlex bronchoscopy solutions and its BladderScan portable ultrasound products effectively address unmet needs for healthcare providers. Verathon, a subsidiary of Roper Technologies, is headquartered in Bothell, Washington, and has international subsidiaries in Canada, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit

