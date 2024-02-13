Sprout Social Launches New Care Solution To Power Exceptional Customer Experiences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Social Customer Care by Sprout Social enables brands to provide faster, personalized and complete customer care

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social, an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announces the launch of Social Customer Care by Sprout Social , advancing the platform's care offering with comprehensive case management solutions, AI-powered capabilities and robust reporting. Care by Sprout empowers brands to provide exceptional customer experiences and drive lasting loyalty with fast and meaningful customer engagement.



Social media is the cornerstone of competitive customer care. Social provides organizations with unparalleled access to customers in real time and deep audience insights that link the entire care journey. Without connected social care, organizations can't meet consumer expectations, risking a loss in customer interest, competitive advantage and their overall reputation.

“Social is no longer just one aspect of customer care, it's the determining factor of an impactful care strategy and, more importantly, lasting brand success,” said Justyn Howard, CEO of Sprout Social.“Consumer expectations on social media are skyrocketing, and a brand's ability to provide quick, personalized responses across social platforms is critical to meeting and exceeding those needs. This has placed growing pressure on an organization's care team, and we've been focused on delivering a platform that not only supports their efforts, but inspires their strategies and creates immense competitive advantage.”

Care by Sprout consolidates billions of messages across social networks to power faster, personalized, and complete support when and where customers need it most. In addition to AI-powered case management and intuitive reporting on key metrics like engagement and customer satisfaction scores, Care by Sprout supports integrations with care platforms like Salesforce, Zendesk, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Hubspot, and a wide range of review sites. With these capabilities, care teams are able to make faster decisions, effortlessly delight customers and outshine the competition.

To learn more about Social Customer Care by Sprout Social please visit sproutsocial/social-customer-care .

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout's intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of more than 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2's 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout's software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.

