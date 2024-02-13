WPG Americas Partners With Efinix Giving Customers The Advantage Over Traditional Programmable Logic Technologies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WPG Americas Inc. (WPGA), today announced an expanded field-programmable gate array (FPGA) product offering through a new distribution agreement with Efinix, an innovator in programmable logic solutions. Under the agreement, WPGA will offer the Efinix Titanium and Trion FPGA product lines to customers across the Americas.



Efinix's FPGAs deliver power, performance and area advantages over traditional FPGA technologies, unlocking new applications and delivering rapid time to market.

These FPGAs are built on Efinix QuantumTM programmable logic fabric and provide a compelling alternative to mainstream FPGAs at a substantially lower cost.

Titanium devices range from 35K to 1M elements (LEs), and Trion FPGAs offer 4K to 120K elements (LEs), have a small form factor, low-power consumption and are priced for high-volume production. With their Power-Performance-Area advantage, these FPGAs are ready to meet any design challenge, from custom logic, compute acceleration, machine learning, to deep learning.

"We are pleased to add Efinix innovative FPGAs to our product portfolio," said Chris Miller, President of WPGA.

"Efinix's disruptive technology provides a new option for cost-sensitive, high-volume applications where FPGAs have traditionally been too expensive. Efinix's Quantum fabric architecture results in high-performance, low-power programmable logic that gives our customers more choices and flexibility in their designs."

"Efinix is seeing strong growth in the Americas and putting in place the resources required to support this expanding market has become a key initiative for us," said Mark Oliver, VP of Marketing at Efinix.

"We are happy to extend the existing relationship we have with WPG in the Singapore, South Asia and India markets to include the Americas as we strengthen our footprint and gain market traction in the region."

About WPG Americas Inc.

Headquartered in San Jose, CA, WPG Americas Inc. is a member of WPG Holdings, a $25 worldwide distributor of semiconductors, passive, electro-mechanical, and display products. Founded in November 2007, WPGA is a franchised partner for leading technology suppliers. As a member of WPG Holdings, WPGA is uniquely positioned to offer total solutions to its diverse customer base. WPGA continues to introduce new leading-edge technologies, quality service, and design-in-focus through its superior engineering programs. For more information, visit . You can also follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube .

About Efinix

Efinix®, an innovator in programmable products, is committed to delivering the low power and reconfigurability of its high-performance Titanium FPGA silicon platforms for applications in the mainstream market. Efinix FPGAs deliver power, performance, and area advantages over traditional FPGA technologies, unlocking new applications and delivering rapid time to market. Titanium devices range from 35K to 1M logic elements, have a small form factor, are low-power, and are priced for high-volume production. The Efinity® Integrated Development Environment provides a complete FPGA design suite from RTL to bitstream.

For more information, visit .

