Legitt AI (Onitt Technology Labs Inc) Achieves Prestigious ISO Certifications & Compliance, Launches Enterprise Version

Legitt AI, a pioneering force in AI-first contract life cycle management, proudly announces global standards for information security and privacy management.

DELAWARE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Legitt AI, a pioneering force in AI-first contract life cycle management, proudly announces its recent achievements in global standards for information security and privacy management. The company, a subsidiary of Onitt Technology Labs Inc, Delaware, has successfully obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certifications, along with GDPR and SOC2 Type 2 compliance, distinguishing itself as one of the first AI companies to reach this pinnacle of data security and privacy.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is a benchmark for information security management systems, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 focuses on data privacy and protection. These certifications underscore Legitt AI's dedication to upholding the highest standards in information security and privacy management.

Legitt AI is world's first Assistive Intelligence Contract Lifecycle Management platform that uses AI and blockchain to help users create, sign, automate and track contracts with zero, or minimal human intervention. This has propelled Legitt AI into world's leading contract management platforms within a short span of time.

"Securing these certifications is a testament to our relentless commitment to data security and privacy," said Harshdeep Rapal, CEO and Founder of Legitt AI. "In an era where data breaches are rampant, we prioritize our client's trust above all, ensuring their data's integrity, confidentiality, and security."

Ravi Baranwal, CTO and Co-founder, adds, "Our goal has always been to lead the industry not just in innovation but also in trust and reliability. These achievements in global compliance standards are significant milestones in our journey."

In addition to these achievements, Legitt AI is excited to announce a special version of its platform tailored for enterprise clients. This version is designed to meet the specific needs of large organizations, offering enhanced security and infrastructure to handle complex contract management challenges effectively. Legitt AI Pro functionalities can be accesses here: legitt-pro

Besides, Legitt AI Pro, Legitt AI also offers Legitt AI Lite which is best suited for small teams and mid-size businesses. Legitt AI Lite offers end to end contract management on a single platform. The business does not need to hire a legal or a contract management team. Legitt AI Lite makes the current teams 10x more empowered and effective in tracking and managing contracts. Legitt AI Life functionalities can be accessed here : legitt-lite

Legitt AI operates on Large Action Models (LAMS), providing assistive intelligence across its platform. The platform's AI-first approach transforms how businesses manage contract life cycles, offering unparalleled efficiency and accuracy. Legitt AI proactively helps the users create, sign, automate and track contracts and acts as a personal assistant rather than an online platform.

For more information about Legitt AI and its services, please visit Legitt AI's website.

About Legitt AI: Legitt AI, powered by Onitt Technology Labs Inc, Delaware, is at the forefront of AI-first contract life cycle management. Leveraging the power of Large Action Models (LAMS), Legitt AI provides an advanced, assistive intelligence platform that is revolutionizing contract management for businesses worldwide.

