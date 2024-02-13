Day 130 Of Genocide: 28,340 Palestinian Civilians Killed By IOF Strikes While The World Remains Motionless.

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) GAZA / PNN*

A number of Palestinian civilians were Tuesday dawn killed and injured in Israeli raids and artillery shelling that targeted various areas of the Gaza Strip.

On 130th day of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, health sources reported that 5 people were killed and others were injured as a result of the Israeli warplanes bombing a house owned by Qadoha family in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

A child was killed and at least 4 other citizens were injured as a result of the Israeli bombing of the Brazil neighborhood in Rafah.

Local sources said violent explosions were heard in the western areas of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

The occupation artillery also targeted the eastern and western areas of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, where citizens said that the electricity supply was completely cut off from the Nasser Medical Complex in the city.

Yesterday, seven citizens were killed, and 14 medical staff and displaced people were injured by occupation sniper fire in the courtyards of the Nasser Medical Complex, in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

In Al-Maghazi camp in the middle of the Gaza Strip, a number of citizens were injured in a bombing by occupation warplanes.

In an infinite toll, the number of Palestinians killed in Gaza has risen to 28,340, and 67,984 others were wounded since the beginning of the aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7th, 2023.