Qatar PM, Iran Foreign Minister Gaza Developments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 12 (KUNA) -- Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman discussed with Iran Foreign Minister Hussein Abdollahian on Monday, bilateral relations between the two nations and the latest developments in Gaza.

Bin Abdulrahman received the Iranian official in the capital Doha, as reported from Qatar's Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The two officials discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop the ties between the two countries, as well as the latest developments in Gaza and the expanding perimeter of violence and its repercussions on peace and stability in the region, the statement continued.

They reaffirmed Qatar's position in calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the protection of the civilians and delivering human aid without interruptions. (end)

