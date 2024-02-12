Words Vietnam Reveals Urban Legends And Historical Stories As Top Reads In 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Top Reads in 2023 Reflecting a Deep Cultural Interest for Vietnamese Readers

VIETNAM, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Words Vietnam (Words), the premier information portal for Vietnamese readers worldwide, has unveiled its comprehensive 2023 summary of the most sought-after articles on its platform. The report reveals a fascinating trend: urban legends and historical narratives have emerged as the most popular evergreen content categories in Vietnam, consistently attracting hundreds of thousands of views and shares every month.Urban legends, captivating tales passed down through generations, often weave in elements of the supernatural or mysterious events. These stories serve as a mirror to the culture and lifestyle of the Vietnamese people, infusing everyday occurrences and locations with an added layer of mystery and excitement.Historical narratives, on the other hand, offer Vietnamese readers a window into their past. These articles resonate deeply with readers, allowing them to connect with the traditional values and rich heritage of their ancestors.Words Vietnam has become a treasure trove of such engaging content. Some of the most-read urban legends and history articles on the platform include:- "Ta Nang Phan Dung: The Mythical Trekking Route," a gripping account of a legendary trekking route where numerous trekkers have mysteriously disappeared.- "The Northwest Region's Vampire Horror: Identification Guide," a chilling tale of vampire lore in the Northwest region, complete with methods to identify these mythical creatures.- "The Tale of Returned Sword Lake (Hoan Kiem Lake)," a historical narrative set in Hanoi's fresh water lake, Hoan Kiem Lake. The story recounts how the 15th-century emperor Le Loi returned an ancient sword, which had aided him in vanquishing his enemies, to a magical turtle in the lake.Words Vietnam takes immense pride in delivering high-quality, engaging content that spans a wide range of topics, from literature, culture, and science, to entertainment. The platform actively encourages its readers to share their feedback and suggestions, fostering a vibrant community of readers and writers. It also provides a platform for readers to submit their own stories and articles for publication, further enriching the content ecosystem.In a strategic move to expand its content offerings, Words Vietnam has entered into a content licensing agreement with Vietnam Scoop and Thailand Scoop starting from 2024. This partnership is expected to bring a wider variety of content to Words, enhancing its appeal to readers.With its commitment to quality content and reader engagement, Words aims to solidify its position as the go-to source for Vietnamese readers in 2024 and beyond. The platform looks forward to another year of growth and community building, driven by the power of words and stories.

