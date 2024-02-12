Hungary Remains Committed To Deepening Mutually Beneficial Cooperation With Azerbaijan, Says PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The results of the election clearly demonstrate the confidence
of the Azerbaijani people in you,” said Prime Minister of Hungary
Viktor Orban as he sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham
Aliyev over his landslide victory in the election, Azernews reports.
“I am pleased that we have elevated our bilateral relations to
the level of an enhanced strategic partnership in the past year.
Azerbaijan is not only an important political, economic and
cultural partner for Hungary, but also a sincere friend. We have a
common interest in developing our multifaceted cooperation and
continuing our joint investments.
The continuously strengthening ties between our countries are
also fuelled by our historical kinship, social traditions, the
respect for family values and cooperation in organizations uniting
Turkic peoples. I can assure you that my government remains
committed to developing our relations and deepening our mutually
beneficial cooperation,” the Prime Minister said in his
message.
MENAFN12022024000195011045ID1107843082
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.