Hungary Remains Committed To Deepening Mutually Beneficial Cooperation With Azerbaijan, Says PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The results of the election clearly demonstrate the confidence of the Azerbaijani people in you,” said Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban as he sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev over his landslide victory in the election, Azernews reports.

“I am pleased that we have elevated our bilateral relations to the level of an enhanced strategic partnership in the past year. Azerbaijan is not only an important political, economic and cultural partner for Hungary, but also a sincere friend. We have a common interest in developing our multifaceted cooperation and continuing our joint investments.

The continuously strengthening ties between our countries are also fuelled by our historical kinship, social traditions, the respect for family values and cooperation in organizations uniting Turkic peoples. I can assure you that my government remains committed to developing our relations and deepening our mutually beneficial cooperation,” the Prime Minister said in his message.