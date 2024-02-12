(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Glenn Wilkin - Monday, February 12, 2024
Alaska Airlines Flat on Expanding Flight List
Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK) shares give slightly. The carrier claims to be ramping up its growth in Portland, Oregon to provide our guests with more choice and convenience. We've added more than 20 daily departures starting this summer to sought-after destinations from the Rose City. Our capacity has increased by 25%, improving connectivity and providing additional travel options.
"We've been the largest carrier in Portland for more than 20 years. We don't take that for granted. It's important for us to provide our guests with a variety of convenient flight options at PDX along with the addition of new routes. We know travelers have a choice and we want them to fly with us," said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines.
“All our guests,” read this morning's news release,“whether in Portland or across our expanding network – can take advantage of a premium travel experience on their next Alaska flight. We are the West Coast's premier airline offering our flyers the most legroom in First Class and Premium Class; no change fees; multiple fare offerings; the most generous loyalty program with Mileage Plan with the fastest path to elite status; 30 global partners; and West Coast food and beverage on board.”
ALK shares lost seven cents to start Monday's trading day at $37.12.
