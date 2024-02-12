(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

U Mobile Integrates Dynamsoft's Barcode Scanning Solution, Improving Customer Convenience via Mobile Self-Registration for Prepaid Subscribers

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- U Mobile , a data-centric and award-winning mobile and digital services company in Malaysia, has joined forces with Dynamsoft , a globally renowned provider of cutting-edge imaging and barcode scanning solutions, to develop a built-in barcode scanner on the telco's MyUMobile application to facilitate prepaid self-registration for its subscribers.'U Mobile and Dynamsoft's collaboration brings together a more convenient, secure self-registration process and delivers better customer satisfaction to millions of users,' explained Amy Gu, CEO of Dynamsoft.U Mobile enlisted the expertise of Dynamsoft to develop a dedicated barcode scanning solution to be seamlessly integrated into their MyUMobile application. The primary aim was to furnish U Mobile's prepaid subscribers with the convenience of scanning barcodes on their U Prepaid Starter Packs and ID cards as part of the self-registration process. Leveraging the robust Dynamsoft Barcode Reader SDK, U Mobile has successfully enhanced the user experience, notably benefiting their growing community of prepaid subscribers.U Mobile has a substantial subscriber base exceeding 8.6 million and are adding substantial number of prepaid subscribers daily. These subscribers now enjoy the ease and efficiency of a self-registration process that unfolds in just three simple steps. They can effortlessly acquire a U Prepaid Starter Pack and promptly activate it via their mobile devices. The process involves scanning the QR code on the SIM card, capturing an image of their ID, and a facial snapshot. This allows for a faster, more convenient, and secure method of SIM registration. This streamlined self-registration mechanism eliminates the need for physical visits to a U Mobile location, while optimizing the company's operational efficiency.Powered by Dynamsoft's mobile barcode scanning capabilities, U Mobile's new prepaid subscribers can now enjoy the convenience of paperless and real-time activation from virtually anywhere with an internet connection. This significant feature will enhance customer experience for U Mobile's expanding subscriber base.'U Mobile's vision is to be Malaysia's favourite digital services provider; hence, we are always seeking to enhance our customer experience. We are delighted to have collaborated with Dynamsoft to enable a seamless prepaid self-registration process for our customers. The integration of a built-in barcode scanner to our MyUMobile app brings unbeatable convenience to our customers, making it easier for them to enjoy our innovative products,' said Neil Tomkinson, Chief Information Officer of U Mobile.About Dynamsoft:Dynamsoft Corp. provides enterprise-class TWAINTM software development kits (SDK), a Barcode Reader SDK, a Document Normalizer SDK and a Label Recognizer SDK to help developers meet document imaging, scanning, barcode reader applications requirements when developing web, desktop, or mobile document management and label reading applications. The imaging SDKs help today's businesses seeking to migrate from wasteful paper-based workflows to efficient paperless electronic document and records management. Thousands of customers use Dynamsoft's solutions. Customers include 3M®; EMC®; FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc.; Fujitsu®; GE®; H&R Block®; HP®; IBM®, Intel®; Infosys®; Lockheed Martin®; Olympus®; Philips®; PricewaterhouseCoopers®; Samsung®; Siemens®; Symantec®; Unisys®; Verizon®; and more. Dynamsoft is an ISO 27001-certified organization and an associate member of the TWAIN Working Group that develops TWAIN standards. The company was founded in 2003. More information is available at .About U Mobile:U Mobile is a data-centric and award-winning telecommunications company operating in Malaysia as the youngest full-fledged telco in Malaysia, U Mobile has grown from strength to strength due to their range of innovative and affordable products and services, as well as their commitment to quality network experience. In addition, U Mobile has a dedicated and comprehensive digital and financial services ecosystem that consists of an e-wallet called GoPayz, and a payment acceptance solution called GoBiz which caters to businesses big and small. Learn more at

Donna Wong

Dynamsoft Corporation

+1 604-605-5491

...

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube