PM Modi To Gift Projects Worth Rs 7500 Cr To Varanasi This Month

(MENAFN- IANS) Varanasi, Feb 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address one lakh farmers, especially those from the dairy sector, while inaugurating Amul's plant at Karkhiyao in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, later this month.

Development projects worth over Rs 7,500 crore are being finalised for inauguration and foundation laying by Modi during the visit.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited's (BHEL) plant, in which Rs 1,000 crore is being invested to manufacture components of Vande Bharat trains and of some other sectors.

Official sources said Modi is likely to reach Kashi sometime between February 22 and 25.

Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said that farmers, mainly from the dairy sector, will come from 10 east UP districts, which will supply milk to this plant. PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of this plant in December 2021.

The Prime Minister's public meeting will be organised at the ground which has been selected for the expansion of BHEL plant, said Sharma.

He said all departments are submitting reports on their projects which have been completed and ready for inauguration along with the projects for which the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone.

“So far, 20 projects worth around Rs 7,500 crore have been included in the list of ready projects for inauguration. Besides, nine projects worth Rs 3,000 crore have been listed for foundation laying”, he added.

Preparations are also underway at Sant Ravidas temple in Seer Gowardhanpur in Varanasi where the Prime Minister will unveil a 25-ft bronze statue of the 15th century poet saint on his birth anniversary.

--IANS

amita/dpb