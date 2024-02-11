Cambodia Visa For Dutch, Qatar, New Zealand, Norway, Polish Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CAMBODIA VISA FOR DUTCH CITIZENS

Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 11th February 2024, In 2006, the Kingdom of Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation introduced the Cambodia e-visa, or electronic visa, system. The Cambodia e-Visa is a digital travel authorization available to citizens of more than 200 countries, including the Netherlands. Dutch citizens can visit Cambodia with an e-visa for tourism, leisure, or short-term business. The Cambodia e-visa allows Dutch citizens to visit Cambodia for up to 30 days. A Cambodia eVisa for Dutch citizens is valid for three months from the date of issuance and allows for only one entry into the country, so Dutch travelers should keep this in mind when planning their trip. The entire visa application process takes about 15 minutes and can be done from the comfort of one's own office or home.

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

