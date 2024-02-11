Rats Bite Patient At Government Hospital In Telangana

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 11 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a patient undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Telangana was bitten by rats.

The patient was undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the government hospital at Kamareddy district headquarters.

Shaikh Mujeeb was bitten by rats on his hands and feet in the ICU at Government Medical College and General Hospital, Kamareddy.

He was undergoing treatment in the ICU for a week for blood pressure-related problems.

His relatives found that his hands and legs were bleeding due to rat bites. They alerted the medical staff, which provided treatment.

Attendants of other patients also complained about the rat menace at the hospital. They demanded hospital authorities to take immediate action to solve the problem.

Meanwhile, officials of the Medical and Health Department have responded to the incident. The district Medical and Health officer enquired about the patient's condition.

Doctors informed him that his condition is stable and that the best possible medical treatment was being provided to the patient.

--IANS

ms/vd